Australian rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have just released the video for “Time In Common,” from their excellent June debut album Hope Downs. In the clip, the good-natured Melbourne quintet pile into a van and head off on a marathon sprint through venues and recording studios. Along the way, we see the band goofing around with a football and hanging by the ocean, capturing their easy camaraderie.

Watch the black and white video below, and check out our review of their album here.