Video: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Time In Common”
Australian rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have just released the video for “Time In Common,” from their excellent June debut album Hope Downs. In the clip, the good-natured Melbourne quintet pile into a van and head off on a marathon sprint through venues and recording studios. Along the way, we see the band goofing around with a football and hanging by the ocean, capturing their easy camaraderie.
Watch the black and white video below, and check out our review of their album here.