English folk-rock legend Richard Thompson has announced a new album of original songs, 13 Rivers, which is his first studio LP since 2015’s Jeff Tweedy-produced Still. Produced by Thompson himself, the 13-track album (Thompson’s seventeenth) is due out on September 14. The former Fairport Convention member has released two sprawling, typically jammy and live-sounding tracks from the album to celebrate the occasion, “The Storm Won’t Come” and “Bones of Gilead.” Each features a virtuosic solo from Thompson and taut interplay with his well-oiled machine of a band. Listen to both songs and check out the 13 Rivers track list below.

1. “The Storm Won’t Come”

2. “The Rattle Within”

3. “Her Love Was Meant For Me”

4. “Bones Of Gilead”

5. “The Dog In You”

6. “Trying”

7. “Do All These Tears Belong To You?”

8. “My Rock, My Rope”

9. “You Can’t Reach Me”

10. “O Cinderella”

11. “No Matter”

12. “Pride”

13. “Shaking The Gates”