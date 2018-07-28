Pussy Riot Release New Song Protesting Arrest of 18-Year-Old Girl

Pussy Riot have released a new song. Titled “Unicorn Freedom,” the electronic track is dedicated to Anya Pavlikova, an 18-year-old girl currently in prison after being arrested in connection with an FSB sting.

“What did Anya do? She and her 19-years-old friend Maria Dubobik, joined a Telegram chat that’s been critical of Vladimir Putin,” Nadya Toloknnikova wrote on behalf of the group in an open letter. “Participants of the chat would meet at McDonalds and talk about boys, exams and politics…Anya Pavlikova is the youngest of them, she was 17-years-old when police came to her room covered with unicorn pictures…18-years-old is facing 10 years in jail for talking.”

The open letter also calls for the release of Oleg Senstov, a Ukrainian film director and political prisoner who is “a vocal advocate against Russian annexation of Crimea.” Earlier this month, members from Pussy Riot rushed the field in protest at the World Cup Finals, later sentenced to 15 days in prison for the demonstration. After the arrest, they released a new song called “Track About Good Cop” that speaks to the intent of their World Cup protest. Read the full letter and check out the song below.