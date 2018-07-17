Pussy Riot Release New Video and Song Tied to World Cup Protest

Following a short-lived protest at the World Cup finals and the subsequent arrest of the four members of the band who participated, Pussy Riot has released a new music video. The clubby, celebratory “Track About Good Cop” relates specifically to one of the list of demands the group made to the Russian government in conjunction with the World Cup appearance: “Turn the earthly policeman into a Heavenly Policeman.”

In the video for the song, a youthful and jovial policeman loosens up some other law enforcement officials by dancing in their general vicinity. The character seems to represent Pussy Riot’s “Heavenly Policeman” concept. “Cops are kissing under the clouds,” the lyrics to the song state. “Me and the cop/We’ve turned from enemies into a duo.” The clip features none of the Pussy Riot members who were arrested.

The description to the video includes an expanded list of demands, including freeing the members of Pussy Riot who were arrested and imprisoned for the World Cup protest. In the list, they refer to the protest as “the ‘Policeman Enters The Game’ action.” Watch the “Track About Good Cop” clip below.