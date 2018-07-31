Pussy Riot Members Arrested Again After Being Released From Prison

Earlier this month, four members of Pussy Riot were arrested for running on to the field during the World Cup final in Moscow as a protest against Russia’s police system. On Monday (July 30), they were released from prison, and promptly arrested again, the group announced on Twitter. In a statement, Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova explained that they were charged with “the organization and holding of public events without prior written notice,” and will face 10 more days in prison.

all 4 members of pussy riot who participated in the world cup action and spent 15 days in jail are arrested AGAIN right after their release pic.twitter.com/H13SkBcKCl — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) July 30, 2018

after 15 days of arrest our girls ended up in the police station till the morning they're laughing and singing songs about freedom tho https://t.co/TQ35f1IXTy — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) July 30, 2018

After their initial arrest on July 15, Pussy Riot’s Veronika “Nika” Nikulshina, Olga Kuracheva, Olga Pakhtusova, and Petya Verzilov were given “15 days of administrative arrest.” Shortly thereafter, the group released a new song and video addressing the situation, which you can check out here.