Pusha T Cancels U.S. Tour Dates [UPDATED]

Pusha T has cancelled some of his upcoming American tour dates supporting his Daytona album from May. The rapper and G.O.O.D. Music head has not issued a statement about the cancellation yet. Spin has contacted Pusha’s reps for comment. Pusha begins his tour in Denver tonight. He promoted Daytona on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, performing “Santeria” with 070 Shake. See the revised list of tour dates below.

7/31 Denver, CO – Red Rocks

8/2 Milwaukee, WI – Rave

8/3 St Louis, MO – The Pageant

8/4 Kansas City, MO – Midland

8/6 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall #*

8/7 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live #*

8/8 Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago #*

8/9 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s #*

8/10 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

8/12 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

8/14 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

8/15 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

8/20 Norfolk, VA – Norva

8/22 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach #

8/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore #

8/25 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

8/27 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

8/28 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

8/30 Phoenix, AZ – Press Room

8/31 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

9/1 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

10/13 Oakland, CA – Middle Harbor Shoreline Park

12/9 Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA Musikkens Hus

12/10 Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

12/12 London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/13 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Melkweg

12/14 Paris, France – Le Bataclan

# with Valee

* with Sheck Wes

Update (7/31/18, 10:14 AM): This post has been updated to reflect that the Baltimore, Milwaukee, and Kansas City shows have also been cancelled