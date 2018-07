Pusha T was the musical guest on the latest Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was joined by 070 Shake to perform his Daytona track “Santeria.” Pusha recently sat down with the Guardian, where he talked about confronting Kanye West about his recent remarks regarding Donald Trump and slavery. He also announced a new U.S. tour behind his album Daytona earlier this month. Watch his Tonight Show performance below.