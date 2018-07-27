Protomartyr Announce New Collaborative Single with Spray Paint: Listen

Protomartyr have spent years touring with Spray Paint and now they’ve officially joined forces in the form of a collaborative single. Recording together on both tracks, Irony Prompts a Party Rat includes instrumentals from Spray Paint and vocals from Protomartyr’s Joe Casey on its A-side “Corinthian Leather,” with Protomartyr instrumentals and Spray Paint vocals included on the B-side “Bags and Cans.” The release follows Protomartyr’s Consolation EP which was released last month. Listen to the split single’s A-side “Corinthian Leather” below.