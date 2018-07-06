Prophets of Rage – “Heart Afire”

Prophets of Rage, the rap-rock supergroup that rose from the ashes of Rage Against the Machine, Cypress Hill, and Public Enemy a couple years ago, has released a typically aggressive, obtusely political new single called “Heart Afire.” Recently, the band confirmed they’re working on a 13-track follow-up to their self-titled 2017 album, but the new album has yet to be formally announced.

Prophets are currently in the final stages of a European tour that took a toll on Tom Morello’s hand, forcing him to get reconstructive surgery and post the gruesome evidence on social media. At a concert in Stockholm, Morello asked a fan to take over the guitar part for Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” so he could give his hand a rest.

Read our op-ed from earlier this year, “Prophets of Rage Depress the Hell Out of Me,” and listen to “Heart Afire” below.