“The Bud Light cools you right down, man,” Post Malone recently told exuberant London hip-hop radio and TV personality Tim Westwood backstage at the city’s Wireless Festival. They both drank Bud Light tallboys (Posty’s favorite) while the “rockstar” hitmaker simultaneously sucked down a cig—a gruesome twosome indeed. What better opportunity for Posty to open up to about the meaning behind his recent face tattoos?

The unruly rapper and singer recently made two recent drastic additions to his visage: large script words “Always” and “Tired” under each one of his eyes. Post Malone offered two explanations for the ever-increasing facial ink: “Anything to piss my mom off… It’s not right. I got a face for radio anyways, so why not?” After clarifying that the design Westwood called a “dagger” was actually a claymore, Posty discussed his childhood collection of medieval swords (real? toys?) and his current collection of certifiably real swords and guns.

“In Texas, you can open-carry for sword,” he explained. “Fuckin’ duel me, motherfucker.”

After briefly adopting a fake British accent and telling his manager Dre to show the camera “his titties,” the man born Austin Post finally elucidated the controversial “Always Tired” script. “I tried to do something that’s relatively the same length of letters,” he explained. “I guess ‘always’ is more letters than ‘tired,’ but I was tired so I didn’t realize.”

Posty also said he wants to get a replica Game of Thrones throne made of Bud Light cans for his home in Salt Lake City. Read our exploration of Post Malone’s recent blockbuster hit of an album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, and watch the full interview with Westwood below.