Post Malone Might Appear on Queer Eye Because His Fans Think He’s Ugly And Smells Bad

Is the world really ready for a Post Malone makeover on the next season of Queer Eye? Fans on Twitter seem to think so, after tweeting at the Netflix show’s creators to get the dirtbag R&B star on the series.

“Lol why does everyone want Post Malone to be on the show. Did he request it?,” Karamo Brown, the Fab Five’s resident culture expert, wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “No, they just think I’m ugly and smell lol,” Post Malone wrote back in response. “Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it.”

While the exchange first seemed pretty far from making anything happen, TMZ now reports that a Post Malone episode might be in the works after all. “I love the show. It’s hilarious. It’s a great show,” the singer told TMZ on the street in West Hollywood. Asked how he’d like them to improve his style, Post said he’d like to be “a nice, ’60s, Austin Powers gentleman.”

Queer Eye was recently renewed for a third season, which finds the Fab Five coming to Kansas City, Missouri for eight new episodes. Production on the show began this week, and the series is set to return to Netflix in 2019.



