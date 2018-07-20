Stream Popcaan’s New Album Forever

Popcaan released his debut studio album Where We Come From in 2014, and its collection of slick melodic dancehall still sounds great four years later. Today, he’s back with Forever, the long-awaited followup. The Jamaican artist’s profile has only risen in America since Where We Come From, with the hit single “Ova Dweet” in 2016 and high-profile guest appearances on Jamie xx’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times” and a leaked early version of Drake’s “Controlla.” The new album was preceded by the singles “Body So Good,” “Wine for Me,” and “Firm and Strong.” Hear the whole thing below.