Phil Collins Announces "Plays Well With Others" Box Set

Eighties hit machine Phil Collins has announced the release of a career-spanning box set, Plays Well With Others, on September 28. The 59-track collection will focus on collaborations with other artists and features selections from his late ’60s psychedelic band Flaming Youth, his work in the ’70s with the likes of Brian Eno and John Cale, and his ’80s big band recordings with Quincy Jones and Tony Bennett. The four-disc set covers Collins playing well with other musicians from 1969 to 2011.

The collection also features performances with such classic rock juggernauts as Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, David Crosby, and Eric Clapton.

“Some would say I’ve lived a charmed life. I’ve done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I’d have done for nothing: Playing the drums,” Collins said in a statement, via Consequence of Sound. “During that time I’ve played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these 4 CDs you’ll find a mere smattering of those moments. I thank the artists for letting me put this CD together, no easy task! Love, PC”

This fall, Collins will be reminding live audiences that the “In the Air Tonight” singer is still alive when his Not Dead Yet, Live! tour hits North America.