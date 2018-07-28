News \
Panorama’s First Night Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather Conditions
Panorama music festival was scheduled to take place this weekend at Randall’s Island Park in New York City, but due to inclement weather conditions, the festival had to cancel its first day. The day of the event, ticketholders received a push notification stating: “We are evacuating due to severe weather. Please exit the way you entered. Panorama has been cancelled today and will re-open tomorrow.” Friday performances from Dua Lipa, the War on Drugs, Migos, the Weeknd, Father John Misty, Yaeji, and more have all been cancelled. Last year, the stage collapsed during a Isaiah Rashad’s set, forcing the festival to cancel performances from DJ Shadow, Cherry Glazerr, and Breakbot, and more.
We are evacuating the island due to severe weather. Please exit the way you entered. Ferries and shuttles are running and the pedestrian bridge is open. Panorama has been cancelled for today and we will see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jrzEf9V8oj
— Panorama (@PanoramaNYC) July 27, 2018