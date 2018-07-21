Migos’ Offset Arrested for Gun and Marijuana Possession: Report

Yesterday, Migos member Offset was arrested by Atlanta police for gun and marijuana possession, as TMZ reports. After being pulled over just outside of the city for an illegal lane change, police claim to have seen a gun, an illegal offense for a previously-convicted felon. According to TMZ, the rapper has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana (one ounce or less), possession of a weapon during a crime, and an improper lane change.

Offset went to prison in 2015 for possession of drugs and a firearm. Since his release that December, the rapper has been arrested multiple times for marijuana possession and for driving with a suspended license.