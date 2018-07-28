Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, TLC, More Featured in New Netflix Documentary Series

Netflix has announced a new music documentary series. Titled “Once In a Lifetime Sessions,” the series follows popular musicians like Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, TLC, and Moby as they record, discuss, and perform their music. Shot on-location at studios around the world, the documentary features these four artists in its first season, with four additional episodes to arrive later this year. “Once In a Lifetime Sessions” hits Netflix this August 1.