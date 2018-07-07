Video: Nicki Minaj – “Bed” ft. Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj has released the video for another collaboration with Ariana Grande, this time for the song “Bed” from Nicki’s upcoming album Queen. The popstars joined also forces on the hypnotic Ariana Grande single “The Light Is Coming,” but “Bed” trades the former’s stuttering beat for the sort of low-key, trap-influenced pop that’s been all over the Hot 100 this year.

The video features Nicki as a mermaid basking in a lush, tropical setting, with Ariana sitting beachside for a few brief shots. On Twitter, the Pinkprint rapper wrote that another version of the video is on the way. “There r 2 #BedVideo edits, as there were 2 directors involved,” she shared. Nicki’s new album Queen arrives August 10 via Young Money/Cash Money/Republic. So far, we’ve heard singles “Bed,” “Chun-Li,” and “Rich Sex” with Lil Wayne. Watch the new video for “Bed” below.