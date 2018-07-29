News \

Mumford & Sons Cover Radiohead’s “All I Need” at Newport Folk Festival: Watch

CREDIT: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images/Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Images

Mumford & Sons performed at the Newport Folk Festival this year in Newport, Rhode Island, and during their set, the band was joined by Phoebe Bridgers to cover Radiohead’s 2007 song “All I Need.” The sparse, electronic In Rainbows track was recreated by the band with live drums, bass, and reverb-heavy electric guitar, as Bridgers harmonized with frontman Marcus Mumford. Mumford & Sons’ last full-length album Wilder Mind was released in 2015. Watch their Radiohead cover below.

