Mumford & Sons performed at the Newport Folk Festival this year in Newport, Rhode Island, and during their set, the band was joined by Phoebe Bridgers to cover Radiohead’s 2007 song “All I Need.” The sparse, electronic In Rainbows track was recreated by the band with live drums, bass, and reverb-heavy electric guitar, as Bridgers harmonized with frontman Marcus Mumford. Mumford & Sons’ last full-length album Wilder Mind was released in 2015. Watch their Radiohead cover below.

Mumford & Sons w/ Phoebe Bridgers covering All I Need by Radiohead.#newportfolkfest pic.twitter.com/lsdotSwmrd

— Keith (@keithward1213) July 29, 2018