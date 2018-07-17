Minus the Bear Will Break Up After Final EP and Tour

Veteran Seattle indie rockers Minus the Bear have announced that they’re breaking up. On their Facebook, the band wrote, “After almost two decades of writing and touring the world together, we have decided to close this chapter of our lives as Minus the Bear.” During the past 17 years, the four-piece have risen to indie royalty status over the course of six LPs and four EPs. “Undoubtedly we owe all of these adventures to you, our fans,” they continued. “Without all of you, the memories of traveling the world, exploring different cultures, and witnessing the delight of your beautiful faces singing along wouldn’t have been possible. We cannot thank you enough.”



This fall the band will embark on a farewell tour in support of their forthcoming EP Fair Enough. “These final shows are a celebration for the community of fans who gave us so much through years of dedication,” they concluded on Facebook. You can listen to the lead single from the EP below.