Migos – “Hot Summer” (ft. DJ Durel)
Migos have joined forces with DJ Durel on a new song called “Hot Summer.” The first from the duo since “Migo Pablo,” a loosie released in the wake of their album Culture II, the song bounces with the sort of DJ Mustard-esque 808 beat that dominated the radio in 2014. Despite their lack of releases as a group, Migos have kept busy with guest verses on tracks from 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, and The Carters. So far, they’ve released videos for Culture II tracks “Narcos,” “Walk It Talk It,” and “Stir Fry.” Hear “Hot Summer” below.