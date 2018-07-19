The long-awaited and fraught M.I.A. documentary MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A., which follows the pop star’s early life and rise to stardom, finally has a trailer and a release date. The trailer kicks off with her classic song “Paper Planes” and crowd chants of her name while concert and home footage intercut, effectively highlighting the sunnier aspects of her success before shifting to shots showing chaos and violence in Sri Lanka, and M.I.A. trying to advocate for her people there. The trailer is riveting, and it’s easy to see why it did well at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film debuted. The official date for release in the U.S. is September 28, one week after it premieres in the UK. Watch the trailer below.