Metric have just released their latest video for “Dark Saturday,” the lead single off their forthcoming new album, due out September 21st. The black and white video features the band messing around in a cheap motel. Directed by Justin Broadbent, it’s shot on four iPhone screens. As singer Emily Haines explained to NME: “The song ‘Dark Saturday‘ describes a night spent trapped in useless conversation with rich idiots where all you want to do is be with your real friends.” She adds, “For anyone who has had that alienated “get me the hell out of here” feeling, we’re right there with you.”

Watch the video below; you can catch Metric opening for the Smashing Pumpkins on tour this fall.