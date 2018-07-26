News \
Mercury Prize Nominations Include Noel Gallagher, Lily Allen, and Wolf Alice
The Mercury Prize has just announced the shortlist for this year’s awards. It includes a mix of mainstream stars like Noel Gallagher and Lily Allen, alongside rockers like Wolf Alice and left-field acts including Richard Russell’s Everything is Recorded project. Take a look at the full list of nominees below.
The Mercury Music Prize shortlist:
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Everything Everything – A Fever Dream
Everything Is Recorded – Everything Is Recorded’
Florence And The Machine – High As Hope
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
King Krule – The Ooz
Lily Allen – No Shame
Nadine Shah – Holiday Destination
Noel Gallagher – Who Built The Moon?
Novelist – Novelist Guy
Sons Of Kemet – Your Queen Is A Reptile
Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life