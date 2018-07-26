Mercury Prize Nominations Include Noel Gallagher, Lily Allen, and Wolf Alice

The Mercury Prize has just announced the shortlist for this year’s awards. It includes a mix of mainstream stars like Noel Gallagher and Lily Allen, alongside rockers like Wolf Alice and left-field acts including Richard Russell’s Everything is Recorded project. Take a look at the full list of nominees below.

The Mercury Music Prize shortlist:

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Everything Everything – A Fever Dream

Everything Is Recorded – Everything Is Recorded’

Florence And The Machine – High As Hope

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

King Krule – The Ooz

Lily Allen – No Shame

Nadine Shah – Holiday Destination

Noel Gallagher – Who Built The Moon?

Novelist – Novelist Guy

Sons Of Kemet – Your Queen Is A Reptile

Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life