Massive Attack Cancel Festival Performance Due to Sound from Nearby Franz Ferdinand Set

Trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack were scheduled to perform last night at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, but due to the sound levels of a nearby Franz Ferdinand performance, the band ended up cancelling their set entirely. According to a statement from the festival, Massive Attack claimed that “the sound of the stage where Franz Ferdinand was playing at the time would bother them during the performance of their show.” The statement says that organizers “did everything possible to delay schedules of other bands,” but Massive Attack decided to cancel their performance anyway.

Franz Ferdinand was scheduled to play a set from 1:30 to 2:50am on the Madrid the Abraza stage, while Massive Attack were scheduled to play at the Loop stage from 1:45 to 3am. Read Mad Cool’s full statement below.