Mariah Carey Shouts Out Drake for Sampling Her Music on “Emotionless”

“Emotionless,” the third track on Drake’s new album Scorpion, opens with a prominent sample of the 12″ extended club mix of Mariah Carey’s 1991 hit “Emotions” and it looks like the vocalist is pretty happy with the homage. The pop veteran took to Twitter to show her approval of the sample, sending a few fire emoji’s Drake’s way, along with a screenshot of her listening to the song on Apple Music. Check it out below and revisit our review of Drake’s massive, 25-track double-album Scorpion.



