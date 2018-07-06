Lil Yachty – “Who Want the Smoke?” (ft. Cardi B & Offset)

Lil Yachty is back with a new song called “Who Want the Smoke?” Produced by Tay Keith, the track features guest verses from Cardi B and Offset and follows “Wombo,” Yachty’s collab with Valee last month. The rapper’s most recent album Lil Boat 2 dropped in March, while Cardi and Offset have continued to collaborate, namely in the form of a marriage that has dominated headlines in recent weeks. Hear their latest song with Lil Yachty below.