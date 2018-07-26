Lauryn Hill Cancels and Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates

Ms. Lauryn Hill’s star-studded Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th anniversary tour began earlier this month, but now the singer-songwriter, who has become notorious for extreme tardiness and sometimes erratic performances, has now cancelled seven upcoming U.S. dates and pushed back three more. July and August shows in North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia have been cancelled, and dates in Miami, Atlanta, and Nashville have been moved to October.

In a statement, Live Nation wrote: “Due to unforeseen production issues, a select number of dates on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour have been postponed or cancelled. For postponed shows, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.” Check out the updated list of tour dates for the Miseducation tour below.

8/17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/7 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

9/9 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/12 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/14 Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park

9/15 Kent, WA – ShoWare Center

9/20 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/22 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

9/24 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

9/26 Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre

9/29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

9/30 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/3 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

10/5 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

10/11 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/13 Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre

10/15 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

11/18 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

11/20 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

11/23 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

11/26 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

11/27 Birmingham, England – Birmingham Arena 11-30 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

12/3 London, England – The O2 Arena

12/6 Amsterdam, Holland – AFAS LIVE

12/8 Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box

12/10 Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet