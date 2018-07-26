News \
Lauryn Hill Cancels and Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s star-studded Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th anniversary tour began earlier this month, but now the singer-songwriter, who has become notorious for extreme tardiness and sometimes erratic performances, has now cancelled seven upcoming U.S. dates and pushed back three more. July and August shows in North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia have been cancelled, and dates in Miami, Atlanta, and Nashville have been moved to October.
In a statement, Live Nation wrote: “Due to unforeseen production issues, a select number of dates on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour have been postponed or cancelled. For postponed shows, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.” Check out the updated list of tour dates for the Miseducation tour below.
8/17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
9/7 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas
9/9 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
9/12 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
9/14 Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park
9/15 Kent, WA – ShoWare Center
9/20 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/22 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
9/24 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
9/26 Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre
9/29 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
9/30 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/3 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
10/5 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
10/11 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/13 Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre
10/15 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
11/18 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
11/20 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
11/23 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro
11/26 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
11/27 Birmingham, England – Birmingham Arena 11-30 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
12/3 London, England – The O2 Arena
12/6 Amsterdam, Holland – AFAS LIVE
12/8 Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box
12/10 Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet