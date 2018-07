Kodie Shane has dropped a new song with Trippie Redd called “Love & Drugz II.” Taken from the Redd’s studio debut out later this year via Epic Records, the track is the follow-up to the duo’s 2016 song “Love & Drugz.” Shane’s self-released album Big Trouble Little Jupiter dropped in 2017, while Redd’s Life’s a Trip is expected to arrive later this month. Listen below.