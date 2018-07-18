Justin Vernon & Phil Cook – “Ate Up All Thier Cake”

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has just shared a new song “draft” made in collaboration with Phil Cook, titled “Ate Up All Thier Cake.” Cook plays with Vernon in Shouting Matches and is a member of the long-running folk band Megafaun.

It’s a rousing, stripped-down jam, featuring Vernon singing and Cook playing the piano. The song came out on PEOPLE, the website Vernon recently created with the Dessner brothers. “This is a rough draft of a song phil and justin worked on last summer,” reads the post on the site. “We want to finish it but havent had time in the same space to do so. Were open to ideas. also, might have snuck a sample of a live james taylor 1997 in there.”

On Twitter, Vernon added, “Phil is my main musical teacher AND my life long brother.”

You can listen to the song here, and check out Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s recent performance as Big Red Machine here.