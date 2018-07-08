Watch Justin Vernon, Moses Sumney, & Francis and the Lights Cover “I Shall Be Released” at Eaux Claires

Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s Eaux Claires music festival kicked off on Friday in Vernon’s hometown, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The two performed — alongside Bryce Dessner, Bradley Cook, JT Bates, Gordi, Julien Baker, Richard Reed Parry, Ben Lanz, and Kyle Resnick — new material from their joint Big Red Machine project. Last night, festival-goers watched Vernon, Moses Sumney, and Francis and the Lights cover Bob Dylan’s “I Shall Be Released.” Watch below.

Last month, Vernon and the Dessner brothers launched a music platform and artist collective called PEOPLE. It’s unclear whether this cover will appear on the database.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.