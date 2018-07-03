Justin Timberlake – “SoulMate”

Justin Timberlake has released a new single called “SoulMate.” The sunny club track–captioned “SUMMER STARTS NOW” in its YouTube description–is Justin Timberlake’s first new music since his Man of the Woods LP, which came out in February of this year. Today, Complex also ran an interview with Timberlake where the singer claimed he loved Drake’s new album Scorpion and had been discussing a collaboration with the Toronto rapper and singer “a lot.” Fittingly—according to Tidal—“SoulMate” is produced by dvsn’s Nineteen85, who is responsible for “Hotline Bling,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” and numerous other Drake hits. In other Justin Timberlake news from this week, actress Patricia Clarkson shared some interesting NSFW intel about the singer and actor dating back to her experience on the set from 2011’s Friends With Benefits. Listen to “SoulMate” below.