Justin Bieber is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. As TMZ reports, the popstar was vacationing at a resort in the Bahamas this weekend and during dinner at a salsa restaurant Saturday night, Bieber’s security asked everyone to put their phones away because something special was about to happen. Bieber then proposed to Baldwin in front of the crowd.

The two have been nearly inseparable since they started dating about a month ago. They’ve been seen together in public on numerous occasions, though hesitant to confirm anything on social media. Sunday morning, Justin’s dad Jeremy Bieber posted a photo of the vocalist on Instagram with a statement congratulating his son for an undisclosed achievement. “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!,” the caption reads. Justin has yet to confirm the engagement through official channels.