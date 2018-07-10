Jonny Greenwood’s project Junun, a collaboration with Indian ensemble The Rajasthan Express and Israeli musician and composer Shye Ben Tzur, made their late-night debut last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. They gave a spirited performance of the title track from their self-titled 2015 album Junun. The group, who also became the subject of a documentary by Paul Thomas Anderson that year, is currently touring with Greenwood’s other band—Radiohead—in North America throughout the month of July. They will perform four nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden beginning tonight. Junun previously toured with Radiohead in Europe last year. Watch the group’s performance of “Junun” below.