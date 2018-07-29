Joseph Maus, Brother and Bandmate of John Maus, Dead at 30

Joseph Maus, brother and bandmate of minimal synth musician John Maus, has died. He was on tour with John in Cesis, Latvia at the time, though no cause of death has yet been revealed. He was 30 years old.

The news was confirmed by their label Ribbon Music with a statement. “We offer our deepest and most sincere condolences to Joe’s family, Robert Sue, Kevin, Stephanie, and John Maus, as well as his bandmates Luke and Jonathan, his friends, and all those suffering this tragic loss,” the statement reads.

John Maus has cancelled all of his remaining European tour dates. Read the label’s full statement below.