John Lydon to Voice Mutant Pig in New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Series

John Lydon—frontman of Public Image Ltd. and Sex Pistols (as Johnny Rotten)—will be the voice of a character on Nickelodeon’s new animated series Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The vocalist will play the role of Meat Sweats, a “power-hungry mutant pig” according to Yahoo!. Lydon announced his involvement at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, where he unveiled a trailer for the new series.

The star-studded series also includes Game Of Thrones’ Lena Headey, SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny, Flight Of The Conchords’ Rhys Darby, and Sam Richardson and Tim Simons from Veep. Based on the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and the 1980s cartoon, the show is set to premier this September on Channel 5 and Nicktoons. Watch the trailer below.