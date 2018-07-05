Video: Jimmy Wopo – “Lane Life”

Jimmy Wopo, an up-and-coming Pittsburgh rapper who died at the age of 21 last month, has a large backlog of music, and today, the video for the lead single from a new posthumous mixtape was released. “Lane Life” is a short, hookless collection of boasts and sharp imagery, highlighting Wopo’s skilled but laconic flow. The mixtape it’s taken from, Muney Lane Muzik 2, is due out later this summer, according to The FADER. Prior to his death, Wopo was reportedly working on a project with crucial trap music producer Sonny Digital called Jimmy Digital, but there have been no further details about a release for that project. Watch the clip for “Lane Life” below.