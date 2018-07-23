Sacha Baron Cohen’s deep cover mockumentary show Who Is America? returned last night with an episode that was far more consistently funny/horrifying than the premiere. The standout segment entailed Jason Spencer, a GOP state representative in Georgia, doing racist impressions of a Chinese tourist, shouting the N-word, and baring his ass in an effort to scare away terrorists, in what was supposedly an anti-terrorism training video hosted by Cohen’s ex-Mossad agent character Erran Morad.

Last week, Spencer tried to get ahead of the extremely humiliating segment by telling the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was duped by Cohen and threatened legal action should the footage ever air.

Spencer said that the producers “took advantage of my fears that I would be attacked by someone” and asked him to participate in a training video designed for “elected officials who may be targeted by terrorists.” In 2016, Spencer proposed, and eventually abandoned a bill that would ban Muslim women from wearing veils in public.

“They exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety,” Spencer told the Journal-Constitution. “This media company’s deceptive and fraudulent behavior is exactly why President Donald Trump was elected.”

His “state of mind” was apparently amenable to performing some particularly vile tasks on camera, like shouting racial slurs and taking upskirt shots of Muslim women to see if they are hiding weapons, per the clip below.

“It is clear the makers of this film intended to deceive me in an attempt to undermine the American conservative political movement,” Spencer said before threatening to sue if “any of this fraudulently obtained footage of me is used by these Hollywood liberals to line their own pockets.”

Spencer’s preemptive statement apparently failed to impress Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, who called on Spencer, who already lost his primary in May, to leave his post as soon as possible.

“Representative Spencer has disgraced himself and should resign immediately,” Ralston said in a statement issued to the Journal-Constitution. “Georgia is better than this.”

Granted, this call for Spencer’s resignation should have been issued in August when he told black attorney LaDawn Jones that she may “go missing” if she continued to protest Confederate monuments.

“I can guarantee you won’t be met with torches but something a lot more definitive,” Spencer wrote in a disturbing Facebook exchange at the time. “People of South Georgia are a people of action, not drama.”

Spencer has yet to comment on the episode since it aired.

Update (1:32 p.m.): Spencer has since texted a statement to Washington Post reporter Steven Zeitchik, who tweeted it out in a lengthy thread. Amid calls for his resignation, Spencer has vowed to exit his seat when his term ends in five months.

You can read the entirety of Spencer’s statement below: