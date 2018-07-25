Georgia state representative Jason Spencer finally resigned after humiliating himself on the most recent episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s show Who Is America? The GOP state lawmaker was seen shouting racial slurs and baring his ass in an attempt to fight terror during a segment with Cohen’s ex-Mossad agent character Erran Morad. Spencer’s colleagues, including Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, called on Spencer to resign shortly after Sunday night’s episode aired.

On Monday, Spencer issued a statement insisting that he wasn’t going anywhere.

“Finally, there are calls for me to resign. I recently lost my primary election, so I will not be eligible to hold office next term,” Spencer said. “Therefore, I will finish the remaining five months at my post and vacate my seat.”

Spencer apparently bowed to the pressure to vacate within two days with Kaleb McMichen, a spokesperson for Ralston, telling CBS News that Spencer emailed the Georgia speaker of the house on Tuesday night stating, “I will be resigning my post effective July 31, 2018.”

Spencer was accused of being racist and Islamophobic long before his appearance on Cohen’s show after he made threatening remarks to a black attorney protesting Confederate monuments and tried to introduce legislation that would have banned women from wearing burqas in public.

You can view Spencer’s Who Is America? appearance below: