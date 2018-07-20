Jacquees Releases 4 New Songs

R & B crooner Jacquees dropped four new songs on Tuesday, just one month after releasing his debut album 4275. The tracks, “Put Your Game on Me,” “Jump on It,” “Who’s,” and “FYB – Pull Up” were uploaded to the 24-year-old’s Soundcloud page.

Jacquees is having a busy year. In addition to dropping his own 18-song full-length, the singer is currently on the road with 6LACK, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid as part of Chris Brown’s Heartbreak On A Full Moon tour. The Cash Money artist is also working on a joint album with Brown, but between that and the tour, he found the time to drop some new songs. Stream them below.