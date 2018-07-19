Jack White Covers Elvis Presley on Malcolm Gladwell’s Podcast

Jack White may be the world’s biggest Elvis Presley fan—in 2015 he paid $300,000 to become the owner of the rocker’s first record, from 1953. Now, he’s putting his obsession to work with a guest appearance on Malcolm Gladwell’s Revisionist History podcast. In addition to discussing his Elvis shrine, White covers a song that Presley popularized, “Love Me.”

Listen below starting at 20:50, and watch Jack White’s baseball bat be inducted into the Hall Of Fame here.