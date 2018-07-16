Jack White recently released a vinyl-only live album, Live at Third Man Records///Nashville & Cass Corridor, which included a performance of “Corporation,” one of the standout records from White’s latest studio album, Boarding House Reach. The song is a boisterous and dark record of cultish indoctrinations and foreboding guitars, perfect for it’s new Jodeb-directed video. The mini-movie pushes past seven minutes as it tells the story of cop trying to find out who murdered White amongst a pool of varied, unique suspects before things take a weird turn.

Jack White is currently on tour across North America and Europe. Watch the video for “Corporation” on Tidal below.