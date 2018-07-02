Jack White Announces Vinyl-Only Live at Third Man Records///Nashville & Cass Corridor

Jack White has announced a new vinyl-only live album, entitled Live at Third Man Records///Nashville & Cass Corridor. The album was recorded from the Detroit and Nashville stops of his mini-tour of intimate concerts he performed earlier this year in support of his Boarding House Reach album. The vinyl package will include a “Jack White logo” flag as well as a set of pictures by the photographer David Swanson. The album is available to order on White’s Third Man store through a “quarterly vault subscription” that will be accepting applications through July 31. Listen to a live performance of “Corporation” from the exclusive vinyl now.