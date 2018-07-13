There are still some good things in the world, like this Facebook video captured by an unsuspecting patron of an empty-looking bar in Provincetown, Mass., when J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. stepped onstage to rip through a karaoke version of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That.” J rocks back and forth with the awkwardness of a first-time performer, but he sounds great, his gritty nasal delivery a fine match for the late legend’s own. “Life is rad,” wrote videographer Ryan Bakerink on Facebook. For the moment, we agree. Watch it below.