“The Rover,” the first single from Interpol’s forthcoming sixth album Marauder, is apparently about a crazed quasi-religious figure, though you wouldn’t necessarily know that from reading the lyrics. Today, it gets a wild music video that tells “the origin story of the character described in the song, the birth of a cult leader,” according to a statement from frontman Paul Banks.

The clip stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (of Girls and The Punisher), who takes a romp through Mexico City with a small group of followers. Last month, the real Moss-Bacharach crashed a real Interpol press conference in the city, which it turns out was a stunt for the video. Watch the “Rover” clip below and the press conference footage after that.