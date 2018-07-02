Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Additional Sex Crime Charges

Harvey Weinstein faces three new felony sex crime charges in New York, including two with a potential maximum sentence of life in prison. The disgraced movie mogul has been indicted on one new count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault, Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr. announced today, as Deadline reports. Predatory sexual assault, a charge brought against those accused of repeated sexual assaults, carries a sentence of 10 years to life.

Weinstein, 66, was previously indicated on three sex crime charges stemming from allegations by two women and already faced a maximum of 25 years in prison. Today’s new charges stem from a third woman, who accuses the producer of forcibly performing oral sex on her in 2006.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Vance Jr. said in a statement to media. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to the original charges after turning himself in to authorities in May and is reportedly expected to do so again. He’s currently out on $1 million in bail.