This one’s a doozy: Earlier today, model and activist Amber Rose appeared on “Make Speidi Famous Again,” a podcast hosted by former The Hills stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt. There, Rose granted their wish for notoriety with a juicy bit of gossip, asserting that Beyoncé‘s infamous “Becky with the good hair” line on “Sorry,” from her 2016 album Lemonade, was actually about Bey and Jay-Z’s longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow. “I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair,’” Rose told the ex-reality stars. “I really feel like she’s the one who was, like, fucking Jay-Z.”

Rose made it pretty clear that this accusation was a conjecture based on her own assumptions, but nevertheless Paltrow’s people seem to want to get out in front of this rumor before it gains too much momentum. A rep for the actress and wellness mogul quickly told the Blast that Rose’s story is “completely absurd and 100 percent false.” Meanwhile, an anonymous source tells People that “Gwyneth and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense.”

The speed of the shutdown is remarkable, but judging by Paltrow and Beyoncé’s apparent closeness, it’s probably important to Paltrow that their relationship not be painted in an ugly light. Goop doesn’t recommend sleeping with your friend’s husband for wellness benefits as of yet.