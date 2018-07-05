Future has released a new mixtape called Beastmode 2. The followup to his Beast Mode tape from 2015, the 9-track release was executive produced by Zaytoven and Seth Firkins, who passed away at the end of last year. Beastmode 2 follows two volumes of new Future music for Superfly, the Director X remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film of the same name. Future also recently announced a North American and European tour with Nicki Minaj. Hear Beastmode 2 below.