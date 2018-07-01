News \
Fred Armisen Performs with Devo at Burger Boogaloo 2018: Watch
Devo hit the stage as the headlining act at last night’s Burger Boogaloo in Oakland, CA, and the during their performance, the band was joined by Portlandia star and former SNL cast member Fred Armisen as the guest drummer for the night. The comedian is a longtime fan of Devo, recently sharing that he’s held onto his Club DEVO membership since the early 1980s, and for last night’s performance, he donned a matching jumpsuit and energy dome with the band. Watch it happen below.