frankie cosmos - "duet" video

Frankie Cosmos have released another humorous and narrative visual for a song off their latest album Vessel, this time for the elegiac track “Duet.” The oddball video, directed by Eliza Doyle, features singer/songwriter Greta Kline attempting to turn a CPR dummy into a real boy that she can love. The video is a great backdrop for the song, which finds Kline wistfully longing for companionship and intimacy. The “Duet” video is similar to the band’s last video for “Apathy” in its goofy irreverence and charm.

Frankie Cosmos recently released a literal “do-it-yourself” project, entitled An Induced Album and are currently gearing up to go on tour in the US this fall. Watch the video below.