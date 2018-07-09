Fans attending Wireless Festival north of London this weekend got a surprise on Sunday night (July 8): A last-minute “headlining” performance by Drake, making his first live appearance since the release of newly minted platinum album Scorpion just over a week ago. According to the BBC, Drake walked on at the end of a set by grime star Giggs and performed just five songs in full, including Scorpion-era hits “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What.”

Drake stepped in to perform after “travel issues” forced scheduled headliner DJ Khaled to cancel, Wireless initially said. But it appears that wasn’t the whole truth—and Khaled’s famously braggadocious social media presence helped blow his cover. In an unusual move, Wireless acknowledged in a Sunday tweet that festival organizers had known “for a few months” that Khaled’s obligations to music competition television show The Four would force him to cancel, prompting allegations of false advertising and complaints from fans that Drake’s short set shouldn’t qualify as a replacement headliner.

We take responsibility for not telling fans sooner and want all Khaled’s fans in UK to know he truly looks forward to coming to UK to perform soon. — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 8, 2018

You knew for MONTHS but only took Khaled off the lineup just before the weekend?? And the ‘headline act’ you replaced him with was a 20 minute set???? ???????????? — Tee ‍♀️ (@teeforteefa) July 8, 2018

Wireless Festival’s admission followed remarks from observant Khaled fans who noted the alleged headliner didn’t appear to be in the U.K. this weekend, nor in much hurry to get there. Khaled spent Saturday posting chilled-out family vacation snapshots with captions like “Still on vacation!!!!!!!!” and “Still in the pool !!!!!!!!”

They don’t want you to see DJ Khaled at Wireless Fest—watch some clips of Drake’s not-so-last-minute appearance below instead.

Drake and Giggs perform “KMT” at Wireless. pic.twitter.com/B1eQ6awbjh — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 8, 2018

Drake performs “God’s Plan” at Wireless in London. @ByLucyJones pic.twitter.com/31fNhpW5jG — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 8, 2018